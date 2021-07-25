'Line toh abhi bhi lagegi!', Delhi Metro clarifies over 100% capacity rule

Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a clarification on Sunday that from Monday, even with these revised guidelines, a maximum 50 passengers per coach are permitted, as against 300 prior to COVID. It also, remarked that entry to stations will continue to be regulated.

In a press statment the DMRC stated that though the queues may reduce slightly but they there might still be long serpentine lines outside stations specially during peak hours due to to the compliance and adherence to the COVID appropriate behaviour inside Metro premises as per government guidelines.

"As and when further relaxations are announced by the Authorities, DMRC will ensure that all steps are taken from its end to provide ease of entry and convenient travel to the general public," the statement read.

Further, it clarified that the metro will run with 100% seating capacity with NO STANDING travel from July 26.

It informed that despite being permitted to carry restrictions on numbers of passengers, it is still running maximum trains performing over 5,100 trips with the highest frequency daily as was available during pre-COVID-19 times when over 60 lakh passenger journeys were performed daily.

DMRC appealed to the public to travel by the Metro only when it is absolutely necessary and called on them to observe all COVID-19 related travel protocols for everyone’s safety. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order issued on Saturday said Delhi Metro and public buses will be allowed to operate with 100 per cent seating capacity from Monday, July 26.