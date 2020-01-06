हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Polling in Delhi on Feb 8, counting of votes on Feb 11; Model Code of Conduct comes into effect

The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is ending on February 22 and a new House has to be constituted before that.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 6, 2020 - 16:16
NEW DELHI: The voting for assembly election in Delhi will be held on February 8, while the counting of votes will be held on February 11, the Election Commission announced on Monday. Voting will be held across 13,750 polling stations and the Model Code of Conduct is effective immediately, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said. The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is ending on February 22 and a new House has to be constituted before that.

The contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship Amendment Act, air pollution, women’s safety, and statehood demand for Delhi are some issues that are likely to dominate the election narrative.

There were intense speculations earlier that the upcoming assembly election in Delhi can be held in the first week of February. In the 2015 Delhi assembly election, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party had swept the polls by winning 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature.

Chief Minister Kejriwal’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking re-election after recording a massive win in 2015. Delhi's ruling party AAP, as well as BJP and Congress, have already begun door-to-door canvassing ahead of the announcement of dates for the assembly election.

Tap for live updates: -

6 January 2020, 15:52 PM

Last day of nomination on January 21: CEC Arora.

6 January 2020, 15:51 PM

Polling in Delhi to be held in single-phase on February 8, counting on February 11, says CEC Arora. 

6 January 2020, 15:49 PM

Notification to be issued on January 14, Tuesday: CEC

6 January 2020, 15:43 PM

The additional secretary will handle any additional deployment of officials on poll duty: CEC

6 January 2020, 15:43 PM

About 90,000 officials will be deployed for smooth conduct of polling: CEC Sunil Arora

6 January 2020, 15:42 PM

There are 13,750 polling stations in Delhi: CEC Sunil Arora

6 January 2020, 15:42 PM

We have held a meeting with Delhi chief secy and Delhi Police commissioner: CEC Sunil Arora

6 January 2020, 15:37 PM

Nearly 14.6 million people are eligible to cast their vote in Delhi Assembly polls including 8.055 million males and 6.635 million females: CEC

6 January 2020, 15:31 PM

PM Modi used the occasion to target opposition parties over the nationwide protests against the citizenship law.

6 January 2020, 15:30 PM

BJP too launched its campaign last month with star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading a rally at the Ramlila Maidan.

6 January 2020, 15:29 PM

Kejriwal's party launched its campaign last month with the slogan ‘Ache beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal’ (Past 5 years have been good, keep going with Kejriwal).

6 January 2020, 15:28 PM

The battle for Delhi is a prestige war for AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is seeking re-election after his party's thumping victory in 2015.

6 January 2020, 15:24 PM

Ahead of the announcement of the election dates, both AAP and BJP have said that they are ready for electoral battle.

6 January 2020, 15:23 PM

Election Commission has called a press conference around 3.30 pm to announce the dates for Delhi Assembly Election 2020.

