Polling in Delhi on Feb 8, counting of votes on Feb 11; Model Code of Conduct comes into effect

6 January 2020, 15:52 PM
Last day of nomination on January 21: CEC Arora.
6 January 2020, 15:51 PM
Polling in Delhi to be held in single-phase on February 8, counting on February 11, says CEC Arora.
6 January 2020, 15:49 PM
Notification to be issued on January 14, Tuesday: CEC
6 January 2020, 15:43 PM
The additional secretary will handle any additional deployment of officials on poll duty: CEC
6 January 2020, 15:43 PM
About 90,000 officials will be deployed for smooth conduct of polling: CEC Sunil Arora
6 January 2020, 15:42 PM
There are 13,750 polling stations in Delhi: CEC Sunil Arora
6 January 2020, 15:42 PM
We have held a meeting with Delhi chief secy and Delhi Police commissioner: CEC Sunil Arora
6 January 2020, 15:37 PM
Nearly 14.6 million people are eligible to cast their vote in Delhi Assembly polls including 8.055 million males and 6.635 million females: CEC
6 January 2020, 15:31 PM
PM Modi used the occasion to target opposition parties over the nationwide protests against the citizenship law.
6 January 2020, 15:30 PM
BJP too launched its campaign last month with star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading a rally at the Ramlila Maidan.
6 January 2020, 15:29 PM
Kejriwal's party launched its campaign last month with the slogan ‘Ache beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal’ (Past 5 years have been good, keep going with Kejriwal).
6 January 2020, 15:28 PM
The battle for Delhi is a prestige war for AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is seeking re-election after his party's thumping victory in 2015.
6 January 2020, 15:24 PM
Ahead of the announcement of the election dates, both AAP and BJP have said that they are ready for electoral battle.
6 January 2020, 15:23 PM
Election Commission has called a press conference around 3.30 pm to announce the dates for Delhi Assembly Election 2020.