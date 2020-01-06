Polling in Delhi on Feb 8, counting of votes on Feb 11; Model Code of Conduct comes into effect

NEW DELHI: The voting for assembly election in Delhi will be held on February 8, while the counting of votes will be held on February 11, the Election Commission announced on Monday. Voting will be held across 13,750 polling stations and the Model Code of Conduct is effective immediately, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said. The term of the 70-member Delhi Assembly is ending on February 22 and a new House has to be constituted before that.

The contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC), Citizenship Amendment Act, air pollution, women’s safety, and statehood demand for Delhi are some issues that are likely to dominate the election narrative.

There were intense speculations earlier that the upcoming assembly election in Delhi can be held in the first week of February. In the 2015 Delhi assembly election, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party had swept the polls by winning 67 of the total 70 seats in the state legislature.

Chief Minister Kejriwal’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking re-election after recording a massive win in 2015. Delhi's ruling party AAP, as well as BJP and Congress, have already begun door-to-door canvassing ahead of the announcement of dates for the assembly election.

