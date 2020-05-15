हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.2 hits Delhi

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.2 hit Pitampura in Delhi, according to National Centre for Seismology.

Low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.2 hits Delhi

NEW DELHI: A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.2 hit Delhi on Friday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the low-intensity earthquake hit 13-km northwest of New Delhi at 11:28 :52 on Friday.

Mild tremors were felt in the Pitampura locality of Delhi.

This is the fourth such earthquake to have hit the national capital territory in a month and the second one in May. Today's earthquake was a low-intensity one of magnitude 2.2 and was recorded in Delhi's Pitampura area.

Earlier in the month, a medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.4 had hit Delhi with the epicentre near Wazirpur in northeast Delhi. The same location and the nearby areas were the epicentre of the earthquakes on April 12 and April 13 of magnitude 3.5 and 2.7, respectively.

Of the five seismic zones, Delhi falls under the fourth zone.

The region around Delhi is known for seismic activities and cities closer to Delhi like Alwar, Hisar, Sonepat, Ajmer have recorded seismic activities in the past.

Delhi
