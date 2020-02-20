Man shot dead in Delhi's Rohini, police suspects gang war

A man was shot dead in the Kanjhawala area of Delhi's Rohini on Wednesday night. Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident, the matter is under investigation.

Police suspect gang war to be the reason behind the murder. The assailants are believed to be of Deepak Teetar's gang.

The victim has been identified as Anchil. Around 9:30 pm last night, a car stopped him by overtaking his car and then started firing indiscriminately. At least 40 to 50 rounds of bullets were fired.

Last month Anchil, who was in jail for shooting a youth in his village, was released on bail. There are several other cases registered against him.