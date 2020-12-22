Manish Sisodia reaches Lucknow for debate on AAP vs BJP governance model

LUCKNOW: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday (Dec 21) reached Lucknow for an open debate on the Kejriwal governance vs Yogi governance model.

On December 16, Sisodia had accepted the challenge thrown by several ministers in the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet who dared the AAP leader to visit Uttar Pradesh and debate on the education and school facilities in the two states.

"People of Uttar Pradesh are waiting for such a government from the last 70 years who can give good education to their children. They need a government that can give better schools, hospitals, cheap electricity, and water. People are being fooled from the last 70 years," said Sisodia.

"BJP leaders have gotten perturbed ever since Arvind Kejriwal made an announcement that AAP is going to fight the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. UP ministers gave open challenge that Yogi model of governance is better than Arvind Kejriwal model of governance," he added.

Sisodia said that he has accepted the challenge and came to Lucknow for debate. However, UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh has not given him time and place for debate yet, he added.

"Today the whole day I am in Lucknow. The world is appreciating Delhi's schools and hospitals. 70-80 per cent of people are getting free electricity in Delhi whereas in Uttar Pradesh electricity tariff is being increased. There should be discussion over the Kejriwal model vs the Yogi model," he further said.

A war of words had erupted between the political leaders of the two parties after Kejriwal announcement the AAP would contest the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in 2022.

