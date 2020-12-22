हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia reaches Lucknow for debate on AAP vs BJP governance model

On December 16, Sisodia had accepted the challenge thrown by several ministers in the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet who dared the AAP leader to visit Uttar Pradesh and debate on the education and school facilities in the two states.

Manish Sisodia reaches Lucknow for debate on AAP vs BJP governance model

LUCKNOW: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday (Dec 21) reached Lucknow for an open debate on the Kejriwal governance vs Yogi governance model. 

On December 16, Sisodia had accepted the challenge thrown by several ministers in the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet who dared the AAP leader to visit Uttar Pradesh and debate on the education and school facilities in the two states.

"People of Uttar Pradesh are waiting for such a government from the last 70 years who can give good education to their children. They need a government that can give better schools, hospitals, cheap electricity, and water. People are being fooled from the last 70 years," said Sisodia.

"BJP leaders have gotten perturbed ever since Arvind Kejriwal made an announcement that AAP is going to fight the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections. UP ministers gave open challenge that Yogi model of governance is better than Arvind Kejriwal model of governance," he added.

Sisodia said that he has accepted the challenge and came to Lucknow for debate. However, UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh has not given him time and place for debate yet, he added.

"Today the whole day I am in Lucknow. The world is appreciating Delhi's schools and hospitals. 70-80 per cent of people are getting free electricity in Delhi whereas in Uttar Pradesh electricity tariff is being increased. There should be discussion over the Kejriwal model vs the Yogi model," he further said. 

A war of words had erupted between the political leaders of the two parties after Kejriwal announcement the AAP would contest the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in 2022. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Manish SisodiaAAPDelhiSisodia
Next
Story

Girl gangraped by 4, including juvenile friend, in posh Delhi locality
  • 1,00,75,116Confirmed
  • 1,46,111Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M17S

J&K DDC Election: Counting on 280 seats still going on