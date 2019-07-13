close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi fire

Massive fire in rubber factory in Delhi's Jhilmil Industrial Area, rescue operations on

This comes a day after a fire broke out an operation theatre at a government-run Employees State Insurance Model Hospital at Basai Darapur.

Massive fire in rubber factory in Delhi&#039;s Jhilmil Industrial Area, rescue operations on
ANI Photo

New Delhi: A major fire broke out in a rubber factory in Jhilmil Industrial Area on Saturday. Twenty-six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. 

Rescue operations are currently underway.

The development comes a day after a fire broke out an operation theatre at a government-run Employees State Insurance Model Hospital at Basai Darapur. Though the blaze was soon put out by seven fire tenders, nearly six patients had to rescued out. The fire erupted in a surgical machine and spread to the ceiling of the operation theatre, an official from the Delhi Fire Services said. 

Tags:
Delhi fireJhilmil Industrial Area
Next
Story

Gautam Gambhir donates his MP salary to upgrade cremation grounds in East Delhi

Must Watch

PT1M59S

Congress stages protest outside Parliament, alleges democracy undermined in Karnataka and Goa