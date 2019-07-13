Massive fire in rubber factory in Delhi's Jhilmil Industrial Area, rescue operations on

New Delhi: A major fire broke out in a rubber factory in Jhilmil Industrial Area on Saturday. Twenty-six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Rescue operations are currently underway.

The development comes a day after a fire broke out an operation theatre at a government-run Employees State Insurance Model Hospital at Basai Darapur. Though the blaze was soon put out by seven fire tenders, nearly six patients had to rescued out. The fire erupted in a surgical machine and spread to the ceiling of the operation theatre, an official from the Delhi Fire Services said.