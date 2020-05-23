Nizamuddin Markaz case: Delhi Police sends notice to 816 foreign Tablighi Jamaatis

The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has sent notices to 816 foreign Tablighi Jamaatis in the Nizamuddin Markaz case.The notice was sent on May 21 under section 41A of the CRPC to cooperate in the questioning.

All these foreign Tablighi Jamaatis are residing in quarantine centres.

Earlier too a notice was sent to some foreign Jamaatis under the same section and they were questioned. The 1900 Jamaatis, whose LOC (Look Out Circular) was released, are being investigated.

The Crime Branch is also taking action on the passports of Maulana Saad and the rest of the accused.