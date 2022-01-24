हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Republic Day 2022

Republic Day 2022: Delhi Metro services to be partially curtailed on January 26, check details

The stations are Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg. In addition to that, all metro parking lots will also remain closed from 6 AM on January 25 till 2 PM on January 26, the DMRC said on Monday.

Republic Day 2022: Delhi Metro services to be partially curtailed on January 26, check details
Pic for representational use only

New Delhi: Delhi Metro services will be partially curtailed on January 26 due to security arrangements for Republic Day as part of which four stations in the vicinity of Rajpath will down shutters in the morning hours.

The stations are Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg. In addition to that, all metro parking lots will also remain closed from 6 AM on January 25 till 2 PM on January 26, the DMRC said on Monday.

The services on Line-2 (HUDA City Centre?Samaypur Badli) of the Delhi Metro will be partially regulated on Wednesday. This is being done as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations as per the instructions of the Delhi Police, the DMRC said.

Entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will be closed till 12 noon, it said in a statement.

Central Secretariat station will only be used for the interchange of passengers between Line 2 and Line 6, officials said. Entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will remain closed from 8:45 AM to 12 noon.

On January 29, on the occasion of the Beating Retreat ceremony, metro services at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations of Line 2 will not be available from 2 PM to 6:30 PM, the DMRC said.

However, interchange of passengers from Line 2 to Line 6 (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh) and vice versa will be allowed at the Central Secretariat metro station during this period.

Normal services at these stations will be restored at 6:30 PM, it added. 

 Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Republic Day 2022Delhi MetroDMRCDelhi Metro serviceDelhi
Next
Story

At 88.2 mm, Delhi witnesses highest January rainfall since 1901

Must Watch

PT11M49S

Special talk with Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad