Sanitisation chamber put up at Delhi 's AIIMS to control COVID-19 spread - WATCH

NEW DELHI: A sanitisation chamber has been put up at Delhi 's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to control the farther spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the national capital. Union Minister Jitendra Singh took to Twitter to inform about it.

Singh also shared a video about people using the Sanitisation chamber to disinfect themselves from COVID-19.

Sanitisation chamber put up at #Delhi 's AIIMS hospital to control spread of #coronavirus .#CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/nkDavTBGND — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) April 8, 2020

The sanitisation chamber has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which installed it at the AIIMS in the national capital to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

"The chamber uses a solution that is known to kill COVID-19 virus and will help in controlling the spread of coronavirus," the DRDO officials were quoted as saying by ANI..

The DRDO has been working on providing a large number of medical and personal protection equipment for healthcare personnel in the country. On Tuesday, DRDO said that it has developed a 3D full-face shield for doctors and medical staff treating COVID-19 patients along with private firm Wipro.

The shield will protect healthcare personnel from direct infection. DRDO had already supplied masks, full-body suits and several personal protection equipment (PPE) for the medical staff.

A total of 2.94 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) coveralls have been arranged and supplied by the Government of India so far. To ensure that front line health workers are protected against the contagious virus, DRDO has also developed a bio-suit to keep them safe.

DRDO laboratories are using their technical expertise in the textile, coating, and nanotechnology to develop the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) having a specific type of fabric with coating. DRDO is also working on a multi patient-ventilator to help meet the shortage of critical equipment for patients.

India recorded nearly 500 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. As of Wednesday, the total number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 4,643, with the death toll at 149, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Meanwhile, those cured, migrated, discharged are 401. The number of novel coronavirus cases has risen by 662 in the past 24 hours with Maharashtra being the worst-affected. The state's total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,018 and death tally is at 64.