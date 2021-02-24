Seven killed as oil tanker collides with car on Yamuna Expressway

Mathura: At least seven persons were killed after an oil tanker collided with a car near Naujheel police station on the Yamuna Expressway late on Tuesday.

According to Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover, "Seven persons including two women died after an oil tanker collided with the car they were travelling in on Yamuna Expressway."

"The oil tanker was headed towards Agra. As per preliminary investigations, the tanker collided with the divider. During the collision, a car came between the tanker and the divider. All those who were travelling in the car died on the spot. The kin of the deceased have been informed about the incident," Grover said.

"Bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem. Further probe is underway," the SSP added.

