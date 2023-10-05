NEW DELHI: In the wake of arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with his alleged involvement in the Delhi Liquor scam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a new poster depicting Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh - the two top AAP leaders - behind bars as 'Do Qaidi' (two prisoners). Through the poster, the BJP aims to undermine AAP’s claim of being the "most honest party", and in return, AAP is attempting to portray itself as a "victim of vendetta politics".

The Delhi BJP took to its ‘X’ account to release the poster, designed along the lines of the iconic film ‘Do Qaidi,’ on Thursday morning. The poster showing two senior AAP leaders - Sisodia and Singh - behind bars, reads, “Two prisoners, now in Tihar theatre.” The poster also carries a caption which says; “Corrupt AAP in association with Sharab Ghotala Presents - Do Qaidi.”

Sharab Ghotala Presents - दो कैदी pic.twitter.com/0NVsMSwCV0 — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) October 5, 2023

The BJP intends to take advantage of the opportunity presented by AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s arrest to attack Delhi's ruling party over corruption and question its credibility of being th most honest political party. It may be noted that AAP came to power following an anti-corruption movement a decade ago and has since built its political identity on being the most honest political party in the country. This “image of honesty” serves as AAP’s biggest political strength. Recognizing this, the BJP has launched a blistering attack on AAP over corruption cases against its leaders in an attempt to weaken th party's image.

Responding to the BJP’s poster, AAP MLA Dilip Pandey criticized the BJP’s approach, stating, “BJP has long abandoned the path of principled politics. Their current agenda is driven by ego and revenge. The people of Delhi are well aware of BJP’s actions. The BJP’s false claims and fabricated allegations are not only being seen by Delhiites but also by the entire nation. Despite an 8-hour raid at Sanjay Singh’s residence yielding nothing, he was forcefully arrested. BJP’s politics of hatred has been exposed to the country.”

Second High-Profile Arrest In Liquor Scam Case

The arrest of Sanjay Singh marks the second high-profile arrest in the case following the previous detainment of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. The federal agency conducted a raid at the residence of AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Wednesday morning in connection with the now-cancelled liquor excise policy in the national capital. This development closely followed the ED's search of premises linked to two close aides of Sanjay Singh in the same context.

The case relates to allegations that Singh and his associates were involved in the Delhi government's decision to grant licenses to liquor shops and vendors in 2020, resulting in financial losses to the state and a violation of anti-corruption laws.

AAP Plans Protest Against Singh's Arrest

AAP is set to organize a protest outside the BJP headquarters on Thursday to oppose the arrest of Sanjay Singh.

Sanjay Singh's Arrest Unlawful: Kejriwal

The arrest prompted a strong reaction from Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal criticized the BJP-led Centre, stating that it showcased Prime Minister Narendra Modi's frustrations.

Furthermore, he announced that the ruling party in the national capital would challenge Singh's arrest through legal channels. Kejriwal, after visiting Singh's family at their Delhi residence, contested the Enforcement Directorate's actions, stating that nothing incriminating was found during the search, yet Singh was still arrested.

Alleging that PM Modi was deeply entrenched in corruption, Kejriwal emphasized that Singh had been vocal in exposing the alleged corruption of PM Modi. This, he claimed, was the reason behind Singh's suspension from the Rajya Sabha and subsequent arrest.

BJP Counters Opposition Claims on Corruption

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi defended the arrest of AAP leader Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, asserting that it was part of a sustained effort towards realizing a 'Bhrashtachaar Mukt Bharat' (corruption-free India).

Lekhi emphasized that the PM Modi-led government took the pledge of 'Naa Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga' (will neither take bribes nor let others take it), contrasting it with the Opposition's alleged focus on promoting the interests of their respective families or political dynasties.

Delhi Excise Policy Case

The Delhi excise policy case pertains to allegations that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 enabled cartelization and favoured specific dealers who allegedly bribed for favourable treatment—an accusation strongly denied by the AAP. So far, the ED has filed five chargesheets in the case, including against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged involvement in the scandal.