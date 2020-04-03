Sharp decline in Delhi crime rate during March 15-31

Amid the ongoing lockdown due to the deadly coronavirus COVID-19, the national capital has witnessed a sharp decline in the crime graph by more than 50 per cent. The figures accessed by Zee News highlight the crime rate between March 15-31, 2020 and is a comparison with the number of crimes committed in Delhi between March 15-31, 2019.

First of all, the number of cases related to robbery's was 109 in 2019, but in 2020 for the said period the number has come down to 53. In 2019, there was one case reported in for kidnapping for Ransom but in 2020 the number is zero. With respect to extortion, there were three 13 crimes committed in 2019 but that has decreased to three in 2020.

The number of cases for snatching was recorded at 294 in 2019, but in 2020 it fell to 181. There were 126 burglaries committed in 2019 which fell to 55 in 2020. While 78 people were hurt in 2019, the number has come down to 27 in 2020.

In 2019, a total of 1982 theft of motor vehicles took place and in 2020 from March 15-31 that came down to 1243. In 2019, the theft in houses was at 121 and in 2020 it came down to 66.

The number of crimes against women came down to 72 in 2020 from 144 in 2019. The number of kidnapping cases was 259 in 2019 and came down to 150 in 2020 while abduction numbers came down to nine in 2020 from 25 in 2019.

In 2019, the number of fatal accidents was 48 and in 2020 it came down to 19 and simple accidents came down to 112 in 2020 from 216 in 2019. However, people were in their homes during the lockdown. The Delhi Police has been involved in getting the lockdown on the roads.