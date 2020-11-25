हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
AAP

Smoke of stubble burning from Punjab and Haryana increases pollution in Delhi: AAP MLA Atishi

Senior AAP leader Atishi said that the Delhi assembly designated environment panel met the Air Quality Commission and demanded strict action against Punjab and Haryana governments on the issue of stubble burning. 

Smoke of stubble burning from Punjab and Haryana increases pollution in Delhi: AAP MLA Atishi
File photo

New Delhi: Senior AAP leader and chairperson of Environment Committee of Delhi Assembly Atishi on Monday said that the environment panel met the Air Quality Commission and demanded strict action against Punjab and Haryana governments on the issue of stubble burning. 

She said that the commission has been requested to fix the accountability of the Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana on the issue of stubble burning and take strict action against them by registering a case. Atishi said that the commission was also requested to order the governments of Punjab and Haryana to resolve the stubble burning issue by using bio-decomposer technology.

Atishi said, "Today we had attended the meeting called by Air Quality Commission, entrusted by the Central Government with a responsibility to monitor and regulate the pollution levels in Delhi-NCR. Stubble burning in neighbouring states in the months ahead of winter is a major contributor to Delhi’s pollution level and Delhiites have to bear the brunt of the same. Various types of diseases like asthma, are caused by this practice."

She said, "We presented the commission with two major agendas. The first was to give orders to the governments of Punjab and Haryana to implement the bio-decomposer developed by Pusa Research Institute in cooperation with Delhi Government, with immediate effect. This is an effective and efficient alternative to the problem. Secondly, we have also requested them to take stringent action against the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana for they have failed to curb stubble burning. Air Quality Commission has the power to take legal actions and can order jail to anyone causing pollution. We have requested them to hold them accountable for the pollution caused in Delhi."

AAP Atishi Stubble burning
