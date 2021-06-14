Special vaccine camp in Delhi for those going abroad for studies, work or sports activities

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Delhi government is organising a special vaccine camp for those who are going abroad for work, studies or sport-related events.

According to reports, a dedicated vaccination facility will be functional in the national capital where the second dose of Covishield vaccine will be administered from Monday.

This special vaccine camp has been set up at the Navyug school on the Mandir Marg. This dedicated vaccination facility is one of the several initiatives taken by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for those going abroad before August 31, this year.

As per the Delhi government’s directives, the vaccination center is available for students going abroad for studies, those who have taken up jobs in foreign locations, and athletes and accompanying staff of the Indian contingent to the Tokyo Olympics.

Those who are eligible need to produce their passport as an ID document and carry other documents to validate their reason for travel. The second dose of Covishield can be taken between 28 and 84 days under special provisions for:

Who all can avail the facility?

-Students travelling abroad for their education

-Persons who have to take up jobs in foreign countries

-Athletes, sportspersons and accompanying staff of Indian contingent attending International Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo

On Sunday, presenting the vaccine bulletin, AAP MLA Atishi stated that the government is left with less than two days’ stock of Covaxin and less than one day stock of Covishield for those in the 18 plus age group.

“So far, in Delhi, 46,33, 650 people have been given the first dose of COVID vaccine, which is 30 percent of Delhi’s total population above 18 years of age. Besides, 14.40 lakh people have received both the doses of vaccine,” the AAP MLA said.

The national capital recorded 255 new COVID-19 cases and 23 fatalities, the lowest since April 7, on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.35 per cent, the health department said.

According to the latest health bulletin, the new fatalities pushed the Covid-related death toll in the city to 24,823. Delhi had reported 213 cases, the lowest since March 9, on Saturday; 238 cases on Friday, 305 cases on Thursday and 337 cases on Wednesday.

The city had recorded 28 deaths on Saturday, 24 on Friday, 44 on Thursday and 36 on Wednesday. The positivity rate stood at 0.3 per cent on Saturday and Friday, 0.4 per cent on Thursday and 0.5 per cent on Wednesday, according to government data.

