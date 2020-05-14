हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Take decision either on online liquor sale or home delivery: Delhi High Court tells Delhi govt amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

On asking if any state has done that, the counsel for Union of India informed that many states have begun the online sale of liquor.

The Delhi High court on Thursday asked the Delhi government to take a decision on either online sale of liquor or home delivery, amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. In pursuance of May 11 order, the division bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal was hearing the matter. 

On asking if any state has done that, the counsel for Union of India informed that many states have begun the online sale of liquor. The counsel for the Delhi govt has ensured a decision by May 15, in this regard.

With observations, the court dismissed the public interest litigation filed by Aadhaar Gaur but asked the Delhi govt to take a decision as assured.

The petition had sought that May 3 notification of Delhi govt permitting the sale of liquor in Delhi be quashed, as the sale of liquor in COVID-19 times was injurious and liquor is generally consumed in groups which will fail social distancing and increase the risk.

Tags:
CoronavirusCOVID-19india lockdownCoronavirus deathsCoronavirus positive casesCOVID-19 deathsCOVID-19 positive casesIndia CoronavirusIndia COVID-19
  78,003 Confirmed
  2,549 Deaths

Full coverage

  4469890 Confirmed
  300144 Deaths

Full coverage

