Tis Hazari clashes: Delhi HC to hear review petition filed by cops, lawyers to boycott work

New Delhi: Delhi High Court will on Wednesday hear a petition filed by Delhi Police personnel in connection with the clashes between lawyers and policemen at the Tis Hazari Court complex on November 2. The court is expected to hear the petition around 3 pm. The petition has been filed in the HC as the Delhi Police cannot fulfil the demands of agitating cops on its own.

Meanwhile, Delhi District Court lawyers will continue to boycott judicial work on Wednesday to protest against the Tis Hazari court incident. "Abstinence from work in all Delhi District Courts will continue on Wednesday," the Delhi Districts Courts Coordination Committee said in a release.

On the other hand, the Bar Council of India has appeal to the members of the legal fraternity to maintain peace and harmony in the courts and resume their court work. However, it said that litigants will have permission to access to the courtrooms.

Thousands of Delhi Police personnel had on Tuesday evening ended their protest after getting assurance from senior officers to redress their grievances.

Cops had laid siege outside the Police Headquarters since Tuesday morning, following the two attacks on their colleagues, one on Monday and another on Saturday, after a parking row between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer at Tis Hazari Court.

Soon after the agitating police personnel called off their 11-hour protest at the police headquarters (PHQ), Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik asserted that the feelings of the force had been conveyed to the senior functionaries and it would continue to protect the self-respect of the force.

"The Delhi Police have been known for hard work and efficiency. We are committed to taking it to new heights. The feelings of the colleagues have been conveyed to the people concerned," Patnaik said in a series of tweets.

"Our work will be in accordance with the law, which is our absolute conviction. The senior leadership of the Delhi Police is with you and will always continue to protect our self-respect and safeguard the interest of the general public," he said.

The lawyers and cops are protesting against a clash between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex on Saturday, which left at least 20 cops and several advocates injured.

Lawyers have been protesting at several places across the city against the scuffle. A group of lawyers also protested outside the Supreme Court on Monday, demanding the enforcement of Lawyers` Protection Act.

One Assistant Sub-Inspector was suspended and a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted to probe the violence on Saturday.

Some advocates sustained bullet injuries after police allegedly opened fire on them.

A total of around 20 police personnel including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), two Station House Officers (SHOs) and eight lawyers sustained injuries in the incident.