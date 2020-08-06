'Unlock-3': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends fresh proposal to L-G Anil Baijal, seeks permission to reopen hotels, gyms, weekly markets

New Delhi: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi on Thursday sent a fresh proposal to Lt Governor Anil Baijal seeking his permission to allow hotels, gymnasium and weekly markets to reopen in the national capital.

In its letter to the Governor, the AP government maintained that the COVID-19 situation has been improving in the national capital so hotels, gyms and weekly markets can be reopened along with Centre’ COVID-19 guidelines.

The Kejriwal government said that in accordance with the Unlock 3.0 guidelines issued by the Centre, the time is right to take the decision to allow such establishments in Delhi.

In its proposal, the AAP government said that the COVID-19 cases have been increasing in several states and situation is frequently deteriorating, but hotels, gyms and weekly have been allowed there.

The sources said that the government also sought to know from the L-G as to why Delhiites are being stopped from earning their livelihood despite the fact that the number of coronavirus cases has been decreasing in the national capital.

"The Delhi government has again sent proposals to the Lieutenant Governor to allow hotels, gymnasiums and weekly markets in the city," the sources said.

In its 'Unlock-3' guidelines issued on July 29, the Centre had allowed the opening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5, but no fresh order has been issued by authorities in Delhi to permit functioning of these establishments.

The Arvind Kejriwal government had last week decided to allow hotels and weekly markets to reopen in Delhi.

However, Lt Governor Anil Baijal had overturned the government's decision.

In his recent letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had sought his direction to Baijal to allow hotels and weekly markets in the national capital.

In the letter, Sisodia had also said that the AAP government would again send the proposal to Baijal to allow reopening of such establishments.