With 2,373 fresh coronavirus cases, Delhi’s COVID-19 tally reaches 92,175; death toll climbs to 2,864

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Thursday recorded 2,373 fresh cases of coronavirus cases, taking the total tally to over 92,000. Meanwhile, the death toll in the national capital due to COVID-19 infection has reached 2,864.

Delhi Health Department said in a statement, “2373 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi today, 3015 discharged & 61 deaths were also reported in the national capital. The total number of cases in the national capital is now at 92175, including 63007 recovered/discharged/migrated, 26304 active cases and 2864 deaths.”

Meanwhile, 20822 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the national capital today, which included 10,978 RTPCR tests and 9,844 rapid antigen tests, the Delhi Health Department said stated.

In total, 5,72,530 tests have been conducted so far in the national capital. Delhi has a total of 445 containment zones. Currently, 5,747 beds are occupied in the hospitals out of a total capacity of 15,243 beds, 1,885 in the dedicated COVID Care Centres and 170 in the dedicated COVID Health Centres. A total of 6,129 people are in home isolation.

Delhi currently has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in India with the total tally crossing 92,000-mark.

Amid all this, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (July 2, 2020) urged the coronavirus recovered patients to donate plasma as the national capital begins Plasma bank. Kejriwal addressing a press briefing said that those who are eligible and willing to donate plasma can get in touch with the team and further get the confirmation of their eligibility to donate.

Kejriwal also issued two numbers - 1031 for calling and one Whatsapp number 8800007722 to get information on the plasma donation process.

The Delhi CM said, ''If you are eligible and willing to donate plasma, then you may call us at 1031 or you can WhatsApp us at 8800007722. Our doctors will then get in touch with you to further confirm your eligibility.''

Speaking on the eligibility criteria Kejriwal said, ''If you have recovered from COVID19 and your age is between 18 and 60 and your weight is above 50 kg, then you may donate plasma for COVID19 patients.''

He further added that women who have given birth or persons with comorbidities are not eligible to donate plasma.

Delhi CM had on Monday (June 29) said that the Delhi government will create a plasma bank to fight the deadly viral disease. In the June 29 press briefing, Kejriwal informed that clinical trials of plasma therapy were conducted on 29 coronavirus patients in Delhi and the result was encouraging.

He said the plasma bank will be set up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Vasant Kunj and the bank will act as the point of coordination between plasma donors and recipients.