DMRC suspends metro services from NCR to Delhi; here's what you should know

Delhi metro services from the National Capital Region (NCR) will remain suspended on Friday in view of the ''Delhi Chalo'' protest march by farmers against the Centre's new farm laws, officials said. However, metro services will be available from Delhi towards the NCR sections, they said.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said, "Update for tomorrow (Friday). As advised by Delhi Police, Metro services will be available only from Delhi towards the NCR sections. However, services from the NCR stations towards Delhi will not be available due to security reasons till further notice."

In an update tweeted earlier for Thursday, the DMRC said, "From 2 pm onwards Metro services are available from Delhi towards the NCR sections. However, services from NCR sections to Delhi still continue to remain suspended due to security reasons till further notice."

On November 25, the DMRC had said trains would not cross borders of the national capital on Thursday till 2 pm due to farmers'' protests.

The farmers are scheduled to reach Delhi through five highways connecting the national capital as part of the protest.

The Delhi Police, however, said they have rejected all requests received from various farmer organisations regarding the protest and warned of legal action against them if they came to the city to hold any gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Delhi Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers in the border areas of the national capital and all incoming vehicles were being checked in view of the protest.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh and various factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union have joined hands and formed a 'Samyukta Kisan Morcha' to press the central government to scrap the three new farm laws.