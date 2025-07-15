10 Female CEOs And MDs In Prominent, Listed Indian Companies --Check Details

New Delhi: The appointment of Priya Nair as the new CEO and Managing Director of FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever has yet again opened the discourse on the glass ceilings that the fairer gender has been shattering of late.

Nair is the first female CEO of the company in 92 years. Presently, Nair is Unilever's President of Beauty & Wellbeing. Nair joined HUL in 1995 and has worked for Unilever for over thirty years, advancing through the ranks. Nair is one of the few women to lead a major Indian company.

Women hold less than 20 percent of C-suite positions in India. According to a McKinsey report published earlier this year, low recruiting, high attrition and limited progression possibilities are the main obstacles that have caused women to hold C-suite positions in India.

Here is a list of female CEOs and managing directors at prominent, listed Indian companies:

1. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw is the Chairperson and Managing Director of Biocon, Asia's leading bio-pharmaceuticals enterprise. Shaw founded Biocon in 1978. She is a first-generation entrepreneur and global business leader with over four decades of experience in biotechnology.

2. Namita Thapar

Namita Thapar is the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, an Indian pharmaceutical company. Thapar has been pivotal in the company’s growth, emphasizing international growth and bolstering its position as a leader in the pharmaceutical sector.

3. Prabha Narasimhan

Prabha Narasimhan is the MD and CEO of Colgate-Palmolive India. She is a distinguished leader in the consumer goods segment. Under her leadership, the company prioritises customer centric strategy, reinforcing its position as an industry leader.

4. Falguni Nayar

Falguni Nayar is the founder and CEO of Nykaa. Nayar is at the helm of one of the largest cosmetic and beauty care product businesses in the country.

5. Dipali Goenka

Dipali Goenka is the CEO and managing director of Welspun India, one of the world’s largest home textile companies. Goenka is the leading lady behind Welspun India, the company that has been manufacturing towels for the Wimbledon tournament for over 170 years.

6. Vibha Padalkar

Vibha Padalkar is the CEO and MD of HDFC Life with over 10 years of experience with the company. She joined HDFC Life in August 2008 and has led finance, investor relations, internal audit and risk functions.

7. Sminu Jindal

Sminu Jindal is the Managing Director of Jindal SAW Limited, one of the world’s largest pipe manufacturers. With her astute business sense and vision, Jindal has guided the company to an unchallenged leadership position in India’s tubular market.

7. Suneeta Reddy

Suneeta Reddy is the Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals. With her at the helm since 1989, Apollo Hospitals has flourished as the most reputable healthcare provider in Asia.

8. Sangita Reddy

Dr Sangita Reddy is the Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals. She was the former President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). She is also the Chairperson of the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance, India.

9. Pavitra Shankar

Pavitra Shankar is the Managing Director of the real estate company Brigade Enterprises. Pavitra oversees the company's residential business strategy, focusing on sales, marketing and finance.

10. Arathi Krishna

Arathi Krishna is the Managing Director of Sundram Fasteners. Under Krishna, the company has expanded into the electric vehicles segment.