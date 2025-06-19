10-Hour Work Rule?! Amid Employee Protests, Here’s What Karnataka Govt Has To Say

Reported by Prashobh Devanahalli

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government’s proposal to extend daily working hours from 9 to 10 especially for employees in the IT sector has stirred strong reactions. Labour unions, including the Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU), have slammed the idea, calling it “modern digital slavery” and raising concerns over employee rights and work-life balance.

KITU warned that such a shift would disrupt the existing three-shift system prevalent in tech companies, potentially replacing it with a two-shift structure. This could result in significant job losses, with up to one-third of workers at risk. The union also highlighted serious health and mental well-being implications, citing the sector’s growing incidents of stress-related illnesses, burnout, and even suicides.

“This proposal undermines fundamental rights to personal time, health, and dignity at work,” said a KITU representative. “It prioritises corporate convenience over human lives. We urge all IT and ITeS employees in Karnataka to stand together and oppose this in the strongest terms.”

Clarification from Labour Minister

In response to the backlash, Karnataka’s Labour Minister, Shri Santhosh Lad, issued a detailed press release clarifying that the initiative to amend work-hour regulations was not introduced by the state government but was instead proposed by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India.

According to the minister, the proposal stems from a task force constituted by the Central Government, led by Mr. Manoj Joshi, IAS, Secretary of the Department of Land Resources. This committee held consultations with Karnataka’s Chief Secretary and senior state officials.

The two key amendments proposed by the Centre are:

1. An increase in the maximum daily working hours from 9 to 10.

2. Raising the threshold for mandatory compliance under the Shops and Commercial Establishments Act to workplaces with 10 or more employees.

These proposals were forwarded by the Labour Commissioner of Karnataka to the Secretary of the Labour Department on May 30, 2025. The Secretary is now conducting stakeholder consultations with employee unions, industry representatives, and legal advisors to examine the implications.

“To clarify, the proposed changes have been initiated by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India. The state is currently evaluating the matter through a consultative process,” said Shri Santhosh Lad.

Mixed Reactions from Stakeholders

A stakeholder meeting chaired by Labour Secretary Rohini Sindhuri was recently held at Vikas Soudha. Participants included representatives from labour unions, trade bodies such as FKCCI, hotel owners, and business leaders. While business owners welcomed the potential for operational flexibility and weekly offs, unions remained firmly opposed.

“We support the proposal if it guarantees two days off per week or additional compensation for extended work hours,” said P.C. Rao, President of the Bangalore Hotel Owners’ Association. Sources suggest that a final decision is pending cabinet approval, and the proposed amendments may be tabled during the upcoming session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

As debates intensify, all eyes remain on the government’s next steps and how it will balance economic imperatives with employee welfare in one of India’s fastest-growing tech hubs.