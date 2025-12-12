Advertisement
NewsBusinessEconomy100% FDI In Insurance Gets Cabinet Approval; Bill Likely In Parliament Next Week: Reports
INSURANCE

100% FDI In Insurance Gets Cabinet Approval; Bill Likely In Parliament Next Week: Reports

The Insurance Amendment Bill is most likely going to be introduced in Parliament next week.

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 03:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 12 December approved 100 percent foreign direct investment (FDI) in insurance, as reported by Bloomberg news.

The bill is most likely going to be introduced in Parliament next week.

This is a breaking news. Further details are awaited.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

