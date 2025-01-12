100 Indian Firms File Draft IPO Papers, Fundraising May Surpass Rs 2 Lakh Cr This year

New Delhi: At least 100 companies have filed draft offer letters with the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), as 2025 is projected to see fundraising via the primary market surpass Rs 2 lakh crore, according to market watchers.

The Indian IPO market witnessed a landmark year in 2024, with over 90 companies collectively raising a staggering Rs 1.62 lakh crore - more than double the Rs 49,436 crore raised in 2023. "As we look ahead to 2025, the primary market is poised for even greater success, with projections suggesting fundraising could surpass Rs 2 lakh crore," according to analysts from Pantomath Capital Advisors.

Currently, 100 companies have filed draft offer letters with the SEBI, with many already receiving approval or awaiting clearance. "This sets a promising tone for the year, underscoring strong market momentum and investor confidence in the upcoming IPOs,” said the financial services group.

India’s macroeconomic position continues to be decent, with solid growth and the balance of payment (BoP) outlook and a manageable fiscal and inflation (barring the recent spike) outlook.

According to Shripal Shah, MD and CEO, Kotak Securities, India maintains its position as one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, making it a compelling investment destination for global investors.

"We foresee the equity market to gain more momentum and commodities crossing its historic best in 2025. Alongside, an increase among young investors entering the stock market to build wealth early on, will also add to the overall market growth," he noted.

Domestic fundamentals will remain robust but cautious optimism is warranted. Long-term investors should focus on quality assets amid rich valuations. Global economies are stabilising as monetary policies shift toward easing, with interest rate cuts anticipated in the US, Europe, and Asia, according to Kotak Securities.