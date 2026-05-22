100 is just a number: Why is Arvind Panagariya urging RBI to let rupee depreciate past 100?

New Delhi: Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission and former NITI Aayog vice-chairman Arvind Panagariya has stated that the Reserve Bank of India should let the rupee depreciate at this moment and not treat the Rs 100 per dollar mark to determine policy response. Panagariya said India's macroeconomic situation has significantly improved since 2013. With inflation below target the country is better equipped and able to withstand the inflationary effects of a depreciating currency.

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In a post on X, Panagariya stated that 100 is just a number and that allowing the rupee to weaken is the best course of action right now. “Dear RBI, do not let the psychology of Rs 100 per dollar determine your policy response. 100 is just a number, like 99 and 101. Whether the oil shortage is short-lived or long-lived, the right response at this moment is to let the rupee depreciate,” Panagariya posted on X.

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Panagariya's remark came as the rupee touched the key 100 per dollar mark in the one year forward market on Wednesday.

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Panagariya said that if the current oil shortage is temporary then the rupee will depreciate initially but will later recover. “Oil Shortage is short-lived (3 months to a year): In this case, the rupee will depreciate now but will substantially recover once the oil-import bill shrinks and foreign capital seeks Indian investments precisely to take advantage of the cheap rupee,” he added.

Panagariya said if the oil shortage lasts long then a resort to anything other than depreciation will be a losing proposition. “The oil shortage is long-lasting (One to an unknown number of years): A resort to anything other than depreciation will be a losing proposition. Trying to defend the rupee will continue to bleed the reserves until they are exhausted,” he said.

Panagariya cautioned against using dollar bonds or high-interest NRI deposits to support the currency, calling them expensive band-aid measures that mostly transfer returns to wealthy NRIs. "Eventually, you will have to cross the 100-rupee-per-dollar psychological barrier,” he added.

Comparing the current situation with the economic stress of 2013, Panagariya claimed that inflation is now much better under control. Panagariya said, “This is not 2013- Inflation was in the double digits in 2013. Thanks to your prudent monetary management, that is not the case now. Therefore, the economy is well-positioned to absorb some inflationary pressure that will accompany the depreciation."

He further argued that high-interest NRI dollar deposits effectively amount to a transfer of wealth to richer depositors while costing India more than what it earns on its own foreign currency reserves.

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