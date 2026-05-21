100 years of Essel Group: Story of resilience, ambition and a multi-billion-dollar legacy

New Delhi: In 2021, the world had entered its second full year of the Covid-19 pandemic. People were grappling with social, economic and health related crisis five years ago. That same year Essel Group touched the 95th year milestone. Chairman of the Essel Group Dr Subhash Chandra, moved by the crisis faced by billions of people, had decided to forgo celebrations. He promised that the group will celebrate 100th year together.

Dr Chandra had written on X (then Twitter): "Today is landmark day in our history being 95th year of existence of Essel Group. Congratulations to all past, present & future Esselites. We are not celebrating due to Covid. We will celebrate 100th year together. God bless us all."

Essel Group has kept the Chairman’s promise as it is celebrating its historic 100-year centenary today (21 May 2026).

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The story of Essel Group is a master class in survival and ambition. Several generations ago, Dr. Subhash Chandra, Laxmi Narain Goel, Jawahar Lal Goel and Ashok Kumar Goel ‘s forefathers migrated from Agroha to Fatehpur. They came in search of earning a living and navigating a place to settle down.

Three brothers set out to build a business in Fatehpur. It was led by the eldest --Jagannath Goenka (grandfather of Dr. Subhash Chandra and his brothers). The seeds of Essel Group were sown in 1926 as a modest grain trading business in Mandi Adampur. Looking to grow their business, the brothers later relocated to Bhadra, a small place in the Ganganagar district. From there, they moved on to Okara Dukaan (today as Mint Gumri).

Essel group, that has navigated five severe economic downturns, is now a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate spanning diverse sectors like media and infrastructure. While most family businesses in India fade out after two or three generations, Essel Group is now successfully run by its sixth generation.

100 years of Essel Group’s legacy

1926

Shri Jagannath Goenka sets up Messrs Ramgopal Indraprasad at Adampur Mandi/Okara Dukaan to deal in food grains. This company is considered the precursor to the Essel Group

1941

Shri Jagannath Goenka shifts his business from Adampur to Hisar in Haryana to explore better opportunities

1946

The Okara Dukaan, shuts down & Shri Nandkishore Goenka, father of Dr. Subhash Chandra enters the family business at the tender age of 16, and makes signiﬁcant strides forward

1948

Shri Jagannath Goenka shifts to Delhi. He buys a plot at Mothiakhan and sets up a factory here which churns out polished pulses

1951

A new and lucrative unit at Hissar supplies polished gram to Gujarat and the southern states

1969

Messrs Ramgopal Indraprasad changes its name to Subhash Chandra Laxmi Narain (SL)

1970

At age 20, Dr. Subhash Chandra moves to Delhi with just Rs. 17 in his pocket and a suitcase full of dreams

1971

Dr. Chandra leases a Dal mill in Delhi to evolve from agriculture to industry at the tender age of 16, and makes signiﬁcant strides forward

1976

The company is renamed Essel Group of Industries

1981

Dr. Chandra brings laminated plastic tube technology to India and launches Essel Propack Limited, which is today the largest tube maker in the world, manufacturing over 8 billion tubes a year

1990

Essel World, Asia’s biggest amusement park, is launched in Mumbai

1992

Zee TV, India's ﬁrst Hindi entertainment channel is launched thereby setting the stage for the Indian satellite TV industry

1994

SITI Cable Network Limited, launches its services and grows to become one of India's leading Multi System Operators

1995

Zee News, India's ﬁrst privately owned 24-hours news channel is launched

1995

Zee Entertainment goes international with the launch of Zee TV, UK

2001

Shirpur Reﬁnery, India’s ﬁrst and Asia’s largest gold reﬁnery is launched

2001

Playwin Lottery, the ﬁrst lottery in India to allow online ticket sales is launched

2003

Kidzee is launched. It is the largest pre-school chain in Asia touching the lives of more than 400,000 children

2004

Dish TV, currently Asia's largest DTH network, is launched

2005

E-City Bioscope Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, a chain of multiplex cinemas and SITI Energy Ltd are launched

2005

DNA, a leading English broadsheet daily in India, is launched

2007

Essel Infraprojects Ltd, India’s only Integrated Utilities Company, is launched

2013

Essel Finance Management LLP, a customer-centric ﬁnancial services ﬁrm, is incorporated

2014

Living Entertainment Enterprises Private Limited is incorporated

2015

Essel Group forays into 'ASHA 2022' with an aim to provide a home to every Indian

2026

Eessel group completes 100 years

Over the years, Essel Group has launched many pioneering and successful projects in the country. Dr Subhash Chandra has time and again credited his grandfather for the success. Dr Chandra reiterates the success mantra -- Never be afraid of difficulties and never compromise on your promise and honesty.