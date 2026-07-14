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14 of 19 services sub-sectors record double digit growth: Centre

Nearly all the categories recorded positive growth during the month. These 19 sub-sectors cover about 60 per cent of the services sector, the official statement said.

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 04:57 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 04:57 PM IST
14 of 19 services sub-sectors record double digit growth: Centre

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