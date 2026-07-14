14 of 19 services sub-sectors record double digit growth: Centre

At present, for compiling ISP, WPI is used as a deflator for wholesale trade and for other sub-sectors, either sub-sector specific CPI has been used or suitable proxy CPI (closest match for the sub-sector available) has been chosen. CPI–General has been used as a deflator for the sectors of Repair and Maintenance and Banking and Insurance. The sectors where such mapping is not available, CPI-Services has been used as a deflator, the statement explained.