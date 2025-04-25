Advertisement
ESI SCHEME

15.43 Lakh New Workers Enrolled For Benefits Under ESI Scheme In February

23,526 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of February, 2025.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 25, 2025, 01:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The provisional payroll data of the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) released on Friday showed that 15.43 lakh new employees have been added during February this year. 

23,526 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of February, 2025 thus ensuring social security to more workers, Ministry of Labour & Employment data showed.

The data showed that out of the total 15.43 lakh employees added during the month, 7.36 lakh employees amounting to around 47.7% of the total registrations belong to the age group of upto 25 years.

Also, the gender-wise analysis of the payroll data indicates that net enrolment of female members has been 3.35 lakh in February, 2025. Besides, a total of 74 transgender employees have also got registered under ESI Scheme in the month of February, 2025 which attests the commitment of ESIC to deliver its benefits to every section of the society.

 

