Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /15 crypto platforms get notices from India's Financial Intelligence Unit for PMLA non-compliance

15 crypto platforms get notices from India's Financial Intelligence Unit for PMLA non-compliance

According to the Finance Ministry, the notices were issued by the Director of FIU-India as part of compliance action against entities operating without meeting the required obligations.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 12:48 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 12:48 PM IST
15 crypto platforms get notices from India's Financial Intelligence Unit for PMLA non-compliance

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Lust Stories 3' trailer: What to expect from Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Varma's Netflix anthology
2
3
4
5