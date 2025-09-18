160 Hospitals, 1600+ Dispensaries, 100 Volunteering Tie-Up Hospitals: Check ESIC Health Camp Dates, Check-Up List

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) is launching a nationwide fortnight-long health campaign — “Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan” — in convergence with the 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah from 17th September to 2nd October, 2025.

The campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on 17th September, 2025, alongside the formal launch of the 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah.

Under the Abhiyaan, health camps will be organized across all States and Union Territories from 17th September to 2nd October, 2025 at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs), Community Health Centres (CHCs), District Hospitals (DHs) and other healthcare facilities. These camps will provide preventive check-ups, ante-natal check up (ANC) services, immunization, awareness on nutrition, healthier cooking practices, portion control, family-based physical activities, and guidance on regular health check-ups.

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is participating in the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan by organizing comprehensive health camps across 160 ESI hospitals nationwide. This fortnight-long programme, operating on all working days (13 working days), reflects ESIC’s strong commitment to preventive healthcare and women’s wellness. The coverage includes 160 hospitals, 1,603 dispensaries, 107 Dispensary cum Branch Offices (DCBOs) across the country, and around 100 volunteering tie-up hospitals. Camps will be organized in a location-based format along with mobile outreach camps, with each of the 160 ESI hospitals conducting one mobile camp daily. The target population includes women beneficiaries, adolescents, and children across all age groups.

As part of the campaign, 50 blood donation camps will be organized by ESI hospitals during the fortnight. Routine ANC check-ups, immunization services, and MCP card distribution will be emphasized, along with daily health awareness camps across ESI hospitals, dispensaries, and Dispensary cum Branch Offices (DCBOs). The programme also ensures specialist care integration through immediate referrals for screen-pdcboositive cases, on-site specialist consultation camps at hospital locations, and seamless coordination for follow-up treatment. In addition, ESIC will support TB eradication efforts through Nikshay Mitra pledge campaigns, reinforcing its commitment to holistic preventive healthcare.

"In this spirit, the active participation of ESIC in the Abhiyaan through its extensive network of hospitals and dispensaries underscores the principle that strong families form the backbone of society, and together they shape a Sashakt Parivar and a Viksit Bharat. By ensuring the health and welfare of women beneficiaries, ESIC is fostering their empowerment, supporting stronger families, and helping realize the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of a healthy and prosperous Viksit Bharat," said Ministry of Labour & Employment.