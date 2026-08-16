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19 sectors exceeds estimates in Q1 as FY27 earnings season concludes

The data compiled by Motilal Oswal showed the Q1 FY27 earnings season concluded on a strong note, with corporate performance exceeding expectations across major aggregates.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 06:12 PM IST|Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 06:12 PM IST
19 sectors exceeds estimates in Q1 as FY27 earnings season concludes
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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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19 sectors exceeds estimates in Q1 as FY27 earnings season concludes
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