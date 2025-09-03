2-Slabs GST Tax Structure From 22 September 2025: Nil Tax On These Medicines; Rates Brought Down From 5 And 12%; Check Full List

New Delhi: GST Council Meeting: The 56th meeting of the GST Council that kick off on Tuesday morning has announced the much anticipated big-bang reforms in GST tax structure.

The GST Council has accepted Group of Minister’s (GoM) proposal to retain two slabs — 5 percent and 18 percent.

From groceries and fertilisers to footwear, textiles, and even renewable energy, a broad basket of goods and services is set to become more affordable. Items earlier taxed at 12 per cent and 28 per cent will now largely migrate to the other two slabs, making a wide range of products cheaper.



The following drugs and medicines Will come down From 5% To Nil Slab

Agalsidase Beta

Imiglucerase

Eptacog alfa activated recombinant coagulation factor VIIa



The following drugs and medicines Will come down From 12% To Nil Slab



Onasemnogene abeparvovec

Asciminib

Mepolizumab

Pegylated Liposomal Irinotecan

Daratumumab

Daratumumab subcutaneous

Teclistamab

Amivantamab

Alectinib

Risdiplam

Obinutuzumab

Polatuzumab vedotin

Entrectinib

Atezolizumab

Spesolimab

Velaglucerase Alpha

Agalsidase Alfa

Rurioctocog Alpha Pegol

Idursulphatase

Alglucosidase Alfa

Laronidase

Olipudase Alfa

Tepotinib

Avelumab

Emicizumab

Belumosudil

Miglustat

Velmanase Alfa

Alirocumab

Evolocumab

Cystamine Bitartrate

CI-Inhibitor injection

Inclisiran



The following drugs and medicines Will come down From 12% To 5% Slab

Fluticasone Furoate + Umeclidinium + Vilanterol FF/UMEC/VI

Brentuximab Vedotin

Ocrelizumab

(iv) Pertuzumab

Pertuzumab + trastuzumab

(vi) Faricimab

Glands and other organs for organo-therapeutic uses, dried, whether or not powdered; extracts of glands or other organs or of their secretions for organo-therapeutic uses; heparin and its salts; other human or animal substances prepared for therapeutic or prophylactic uses, not elsewhere specified or included.

Animal blood prepared for therapeutic, prophylactic or diagnostic uses; antisera and other blood fractions and modified immunological products, whether or not obtained by means of biotechnological processes; toxins, cultures of micro-organisms (excluding yeasts) and similar products.

Medicaments (excluding goods of heading 30.02, 30.05 or 30.06) consisting of two or more constituents which have been mixed together for therapeutic or prophylactic uses, not put up in measured doses or in forms or packings for retail sale, including Ayurvedic, Unani, Siddha, homoeopathic or Bio-chemic systems medicaments.

Medicaments (excluding goods of heading 30.02, 30.05 or 30.06) consisting of mixed or unmixed products for therapeutic or prophylactic uses, put up in measured doses (including those in the form of transdermal administration systems) or in forms or packings for retail sale, including Ayurvedic, Unani, homoeopathic siddha or Bio-chemic systems medicaments, put up for retail sale.

Wadding, gauze, bandages and similar articles (for example, dressings, adhesive plasters, poultices), impregnated or coated with pharmaceutical substances or put up in forms or packings for retail sale for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary purposes.

Pharmaceutical goods specified in Note 4 to this Chapter [i.e. Sterile surgical catgut, similar sterile suture materials (including sterile absorbable surgical or dental yarns) and sterile tissue adhesives for surgical wound closure; sterile laminaria and sterile laminaria tents; sterile absorbable surgical or dental haemostatics; sterile surgical or dental adhesion barriers, whether or not absorbable; Waste pharmaceuticals] [other than contraceptives].