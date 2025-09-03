2-Slabs GST Tax Structure From 22 September 2025: Nil Tax On These Medicines; Rates Brought Down From 5 And 12%; Check Full List
The GST Council has accepted Group of Minister’s (GoM) proposal to retain two slabs — 5 percent and 18 percent.
New Delhi: GST Council Meeting: The 56th meeting of the GST Council that kick off on Tuesday morning has announced the much anticipated big-bang reforms in GST tax structure.
From groceries and fertilisers to footwear, textiles, and even renewable energy, a broad basket of goods and services is set to become more affordable. Items earlier taxed at 12 per cent and 28 per cent will now largely migrate to the other two slabs, making a wide range of products cheaper.
The following drugs and medicines Will come down From 5% To Nil Slab
Agalsidase Beta
Imiglucerase
Eptacog alfa activated recombinant coagulation factor VIIa
The following drugs and medicines Will come down From 12% To Nil Slab
Onasemnogene abeparvovec
Asciminib
Mepolizumab
Pegylated Liposomal Irinotecan
Daratumumab
Daratumumab subcutaneous
Teclistamab
Amivantamab
Alectinib
Risdiplam
Obinutuzumab
Polatuzumab vedotin
Entrectinib
Atezolizumab
Spesolimab
Velaglucerase Alpha
Agalsidase Alfa
Rurioctocog Alpha Pegol
Idursulphatase
Alglucosidase Alfa
Laronidase
Olipudase Alfa
Tepotinib
Avelumab
Emicizumab
Belumosudil
Miglustat
Velmanase Alfa
Alirocumab
Evolocumab
Cystamine Bitartrate
CI-Inhibitor injection
Inclisiran
The following drugs and medicines Will come down From 12% To 5% Slab
Fluticasone Furoate + Umeclidinium + Vilanterol FF/UMEC/VI
Brentuximab Vedotin
Ocrelizumab
(iv) Pertuzumab
Pertuzumab + trastuzumab
(vi) Faricimab
Glands and other organs for organo-therapeutic uses, dried, whether or not powdered; extracts of glands or other organs or of their secretions for organo-therapeutic uses; heparin and its salts; other human or animal substances prepared for therapeutic or prophylactic uses, not elsewhere specified or included.
Animal blood prepared for therapeutic, prophylactic or diagnostic uses; antisera and other blood fractions and modified immunological products, whether or not obtained by means of biotechnological processes; toxins, cultures of micro-organisms (excluding yeasts) and similar products.
Medicaments (excluding goods of heading 30.02, 30.05 or 30.06) consisting of two or more constituents which have been mixed together for therapeutic or prophylactic uses, not put up in measured doses or in forms or packings for retail sale, including Ayurvedic, Unani, Siddha, homoeopathic or Bio-chemic systems medicaments.
Medicaments (excluding goods of heading 30.02, 30.05 or 30.06) consisting of mixed or unmixed products for therapeutic or prophylactic uses, put up in measured doses (including those in the form of transdermal administration systems) or in forms or packings for retail sale, including Ayurvedic, Unani, homoeopathic siddha or Bio-chemic systems medicaments, put up for retail sale.
Wadding, gauze, bandages and similar articles (for example, dressings, adhesive plasters, poultices), impregnated or coated with pharmaceutical substances or put up in forms or packings for retail sale for medical, surgical, dental or veterinary purposes.
Pharmaceutical goods specified in Note 4 to this Chapter [i.e. Sterile surgical catgut, similar sterile suture materials (including sterile absorbable surgical or dental yarns) and sterile tissue adhesives for surgical wound closure; sterile laminaria and sterile laminaria tents; sterile absorbable surgical or dental haemostatics; sterile surgical or dental adhesion barriers, whether or not absorbable; Waste pharmaceuticals] [other than contraceptives].
