/20 critical and strategic mineral blocks to be launched for auction today

Kolkata: The Eighth Tranche of Critical and Strategic Mineral Blocks, comprising 20 locations spread across nine States, including 13 newly identified blocks and 7 blocks being offered under the second attempt, will be launched for auction on July 15, 2026.
The mineral portfolio includes Molybdenum, Graphite, Glauconite, Rare Earth Elements (REE), Vanadium, Gallium, Titanium, Tungsten, Phosphorite, Potash, Lithium, Caesium, and Rubidium. These minerals are critical for clean energy, advanced manufacturing, fertilisers, defence and other strategic sectors.
The tranche will be launched by G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, in the presence of Satish Chandra Dubey, Minister of State for Coal and Mines, and senior officials of the ministry.
After completing seven tranches, the Ministry of Mines has successfully auctioned 56 out of 88 critical and strategic mineral blocks, achieving a success rate of over 63%.
"The strong industry response across successive auction rounds reflects growing investor confidence in the government's transparent, competitive and market-driven auction framework, while reinforcing India's efforts to secure critical mineral resources for economic growth, technological advancement and the clean energy transition," a statement issued by the ministry on Tuesday said.
By successfully auctioning 212 mineral blocks, the mineral sector achieved a historic milestone in FY 2025–26. This was the highest in any financial year since the commencement of the auction regime. This included 22 critical and strategic mineral blocks, reaffirming the government's commitment to securing critical mineral resources essential for India's economic growth, technological advancement and clean energy transition.
Amendments to the Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2026, to further streamline the auction process have been notified by the government recently. The reforms rationalise timelines for payment of the upfront amount, provide greater flexibility in the execution of Mining Lease and Prospecting Licence deeds, and facilitate timely refund of bid security, performance security and other payments where auctions are annulled for reasons not attributable to the preferred or successful bidder.
These measures are aimed at improving ease of doing business, enhancing investor confidence and accelerating the operationalisation of auctioned mineral blocks, added the statement.
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