/20 critical and strategic mineral blocks to be launched for auction today

Amendments to the Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2026, to further streamline the auction process have been notified by the government recently. The reforms rationalise timelines for payment of the upfront amount, provide greater flexibility in the execution of Mining Lease and Prospecting Licence deeds, and facilitate timely refund of bid security, performance security and other payments where auctions are annulled for reasons not attributable to the preferred or successful bidder.