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20 critical and strategic mineral blocks to be launched for auction today

The mineral portfolio includes Molybdenum, Graphite, Glauconite, Rare Earth Elements (REE), Vanadium, Gallium, Titanium, Tungsten, Phosphorite, Potash, Lithium, Caesium, and Rubidium. These minerals are critical for clean energy, advanced manufacturing, fertilisers, defence and other strategic sectors.

Published: Jul 15, 2026, 09:04 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 09:04 AM IST
20 critical and strategic mineral blocks to be launched for auction today

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20 critical and strategic mineral blocks to be launched for auction today
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