200% Revenue In 2 Years: Noida Startup Founder Says He Only Worked 5-6 Hours; Maintains Full Work-Life Balance

New Delhi: A Noida startup founder has highlighted the importance of working for a concrete goal, maintain work-life balance, instead of just doing 2*7 hustle.

Deepak Bhati, Chartered Accountant and co-founder of influencer marketing agency DigiWhistle, in a LinkedIn post has shared that his company got a 200 percent revenue boost in 2 years. And the most important element behind his success is that he worked 5-6 hours a day, defying the mindless hustle culture at workplace.

"I don’t work 12–14 hours a day. Most days, I only work 5–6 hours. The rest? I’m reading. Thinking. Spending time with my daughter. Or simply doing nothing. Does that make me less ambitious? I don’t think so," Bhati wrote.

He says, in the last few years, he thrived on managing multiple interests simultaneously.



Revenues Grows By 200% In Just The Last Two Years



"As Co-Founder of DigiWhistle (an influencer marketing agency in Noida), we’ve grown revenues by 200% in just the last two years. None of this came from “hustling 24/7.” It came from focusing on the right things," Bhati added.

The startup Co-Founder also shared his learning journey stating that the hours doesn't define you, the outcomes do.

"So if 6 hours work for you - great. If 16 hours work for you - great. The real question is- - Are you happy? - Are you productive? - Are you growing? Because the number of hours doesn’t prove your ambition. Your results do," he noted.

Debate On Long Work Hours

The idea of working for long hours has been both applauded and opposed by many.

The comments of the founder has resonated with many on LinkedIn, amidst the debate on working long hours, proposed by Infosys founder Narayana Murthy. He has been advocating 70 hours a week.

More recently, Larsen&Toubro (L&T) Chairman SN Subrahmanyan suggested employees work 90-hour per week, even on Sundays, to remain competitive.

"If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be more happy, because I work on Sundays also."

He further questioned, "What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can the wives stare at their husbands? Get to the office and start working."