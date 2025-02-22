22 Indian Startups Raise Over $184 Million In Funding This Week

New Delhi: At least 22 Indian startups raised more than $184 million in funding this week, which included 10 growth-stage deals and 12 early-stage rounds. Early-stage startups also attracted investor interest with raising a total of $33.4 million.

Growth-stage deals saw notable investments. Wealth advisory firm Waterfield Advisory raised $18 million in a new round led by Jungle Ventures, while SaaS company Spyne secured $16 million.

Other startups that received funding included clean-label health food brand The Whole Truth, pet care brand Dogsee Chew, new-age fashion brand Rare Rabbit, NBFC Credit Fair, foodtech company Curefoods, and jewellery company Solitario Diamonds.

Enterprise AI startup Singulr AI led the segment with a $10 million seed round, followed by AI firm Ikonz Studios, IoT and data analytics startup Probus, Devices-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform Swish Club, and workplace SaaS startup OneTab AI.

Meanwhile, content creation and sharing platform Lurny raised funds but did not disclose the amount. Bengaluru remained the top city for startup funding by securing 12 deals, followed by Mumbai, Pune, and other cities.

Segment-wise, AI startups led with five deals, while foodtech followed with three. Fintech, e-commerce, SaaS, and other sectors also received investments. Seed funding dominated the week with six deals, followed by Series A, pre-Series A, Series G, and other rounds.

The average startup funding over the past eight weeks has remained at around $308.3 million with 26 deals per week, as per industry data. Apart from funding, mergers and acquisitions were also in focus. Visa processing platform Atlys acquired the UK subsidiary of visa services company Artionis to accelerate its overseas expansion.

Fintech startup PayRange took over Turns, a vertical SaaS startup in the laundry space, for an undisclosed amount. Meanwhile, Yuma Energy acquired Chennai-based Grinntech to strengthen its battery technology and manufacturing capabilities.