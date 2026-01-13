Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006091https://zeenews.india.com/economy/25-us-tariffs-over-trading-with-iran-what-it-means-for-india-3006091.html
NewsBusinessEconomy25% US Tariffs Over Trading With Iran: What It Means For India
INDIA

25% US Tariffs Over Trading With Iran: What It Means For India

New Delhi is among Tehran's top five trade partners. India exported goods worth $1.24 billion to Iran and imported goods worth $0.44 billion in the financial year 2024-25, resulting in a total bilateral trade of $1.68 billion, according to official data.

|Last Updated: Jan 13, 2026, 11:15 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

25% US Tariffs Over Trading With Iran: What It Means For India

New Delhi: India, which is already facing steep 50 per cent US tariffs, is likely to be affected, among other countries trading with Iran, after US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on any country doing business with Tehran. 

New Delhi is among Tehran's top five trade partners. India exported goods worth $1.24 billion to Iran and imported goods worth $0.44 billion in the financial year 2024-25, resulting in a total bilateral trade of $1.68 billion, according to official data.

"India and Iran are important trade partners. India has been among Iran's five largest trade partners in recent years. Major Indian exports to Iran include rice, tea, sugar, pharmaceuticals, manmade staple fibres, electrical machinery, artificial jewellery, etc. In contrast, major Indian imports from Iran consist of dry fruits, inorganic/organic chemicals, glassware, etc," according to the information available on the website of the Indian Embassy in Tehran.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

India and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in 2015 to jointly cooperate on the development of the Shahid Beheshti Port at Chabahar, Iran.

According to the Embassy, India continues to cooperate closely with Iran in realising the vision of Chabahar Port as a major regional and international hub in the movement of humanitarian and commercial goods.

The United States recently extended a six-month sanctions waiver for India to continue its operations at the Chabahar port, effective from October 29. The extension was seen as a diplomatic win for India, especially amid broader tensions involving US sanctions on Iran and Russia.

India can now continue developing and operating the terminal at least till April next year without facing punitive sanctions from Washington. The port is crucial for India's access to Afghanistan and Central Asia, allowing it to bypass Pakistan for trade and connectivity.

While China is Iran's largest trading partner, India, the UAE, and Turkey could also face trouble with the new US tariffs, according to industry experts.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

China
People's Police Day Farce: China's Camps Crush Uyghur and Tibetan Hope
G7 Critical minerals meeting
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Attends Critical Minerals Ministerial Meet
United State
US Issues Fresh Alert Urging Americans To 'Leave Iran Now'
China air defence zone
Microwave 'Drone Killer': How China's Hurricane 3000 Whips Out Drone Swarm
Weather Update
Bone-Chilling Cold Grips North India; IMD Issues Red Alert For Punjab, Haryana
US-Cuba Relations History
Explained: The Century-Long Feud Between The US And Cuba
Trump Iran Tariff
Trump Escalates Iran Pressure, Hits Tehran’s Trade Partners With 25% Tariff
BJP CPC Meeting
CPC Walks Into BJP HQ: Inside The Rare China-India Party-Level Talks In Delhi
Iran protests
Diplomacy Or Disaster? White House Says Trump Keeps Airstrike Option On Iran
Trump Tariffs
Trump’s Tariff Tantrum: Supreme Court Could Expose Him To Trillions In Chaos