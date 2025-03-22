30 Metric Tonnes GI-Tagged Jaggery Exported To Bangladesh: Centre

New Delhi: In a boost to agricultural exports, a consignment of 30 metric tonnes (MT) of GI-tagged jaggery from western Uttar Pradesh has been sent for export to Bangladesh, the government announced on Saturday. The flag-off ceremony, organised by the Basmati Export Development Foundation (BEDF) under the aegis of APEDA, took place on January 30, 2025.

This initiative marks the beginning of direct exports of jaggery from western Uttar Pradesh to Bangladesh through Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Prasanna Chaudhary, Shamli MLA, highlighted the superior quality of jaggery produced in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli, which is in high demand in international markets.

He thanked APEDA for its constant support in facilitating the export and emphasized the importance of state government support in maintaining quality standards for global competitiveness.

Underscoring APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev’s vision, Dr. Ritesh Sharma, Joint Director of BEDF, stressed the need to empower FPOs for direct agricultural exports, ensuring maximum benefits for the farming community. Formed in 2023, the Brijnandan Agro Farmer Producer Company (FPC) has 545 members, including two women directors.

The FPO is engaged in exporting jaggery, sugarcane products, Basmati rice, and pulses. With training and technical support from BEDF, its members are well-equipped to meet international production and export standards.

“With APEDA’s support, this marks the third success story of an FPO from western Uttar Pradesh in agricultural exports, following the export of Basmati rice by Neer Adarsh Organic Farmer Producer Co Ltd. to Lebanon and Oman in 2023 and 2024,” the ministry noted.

Notably, this is the only FPO in Uttar Pradesh to receive financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh under the state's Agri Export Policy. The initiative represents a significant step in expanding agricultural export opportunities for Uttar Pradesh, empowering farmers, and ensuring a sustainable and profitable future for India's agriculture sector.