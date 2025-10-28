New Delhi: In its biggest layoff in three years, Amazon is set for another major job cut spree in a bid to tighten costs and bring pre-pandemic overhiring balance.

The e-commerce giant is set to lay off around 30,000 corporate employees starting today, the company's biggest lay off spree since 2022. The saff firings will impact several divisions at the company.

"The figure represents a small percentage of Amazon's 1.55 million total employees, but nearly 10% of its roughly 350,000 corporate employees. This would mark Amazon's largest job cut since late 2022, when it started to eliminate around 27,000 positions," said a Reuters report.

Earlier, Amazon had released a company-wide memo in June this year. CEO Andy Jassy, urging the company's employees to embrace the tech giant's AI drive said, “Those who embrace this change, become conversant in AI, help us build and improve our AI capabilities internally and deliver for customers, will be well-positioned to have high impact and help us reinvent the company”.

"We expect that this will reduce our total corporate workforce as we get efficiency gains from using AI extensively across the company,” he added.

Amazon has already laid off more than 27,000 jobs since 2022 through smaller rounds of layoffs.

More than 200 tech companies have already laid off approximately 98,000 workers this year, including key players like Microsoft, Meta, Google, and Intel. Microsoft has eliminated 15,000 roles in 2025 alone, while Meta last week cut 600 jobs from its AI unit.

Google slashed over 100 design roles in its cloud division, and Intel leads this year with 22,000 layoffs. Salesforce has also pointed to AI as a driver behind its recent staff reductions.

With IANS Inputs