32-year-old Techie dies after intense workload, gets office text hours after death, claims wife

New Delhi: A 32-year-old Chinese tech professional has died allegedly due to work-related stress. Reports say that a work message was sent to Gao’s phone just hours after he died. This has raised questions about work-life balance and the health risks associated with prolonged overworking.

According to the South China Morning Post, Gao Guanghui passed away after collapsing at home with the hospital confirming his death on November 29, 2025. The death was cited as a sudden heart attack. Gao allegedly received an office message on his phone eight hours after his death instructing him to do an urgent inspection.

Gao was an employee of the electronics manufacturing company CVTE Group. In 2021 he received a promotion to team leader after which he worked extended hours on a routine basis. Reports say Gao worked from home on the morning of his death as he was feeling sick. Later during the course of the day his condition worsened and he collapsed. After he was taken to the hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

Gao's family strongly believes that the intense work he was subjected to for several years caused his death. Gao's wife Li said to the media that she always asked him to leave the office on time. She maintained that her husband passed away due to a lack of work-life balance. Reports stated that while CVTE Group provided some compensation to the family but it denied legal responsibility.

Gao had a difficult upbringing. When he was a child Gao reportedly collected garbage to earn pocket money and did several side hustles while in college. He later married a schoolmate and the couple did not have children, media reports said.

According to media reports, the constant workload highlighted the pressures of China’s work culture despite labour laws prohibiting employees from working more than eight hours a day and 44 hours a week.