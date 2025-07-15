Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2932030https://zeenews.india.com/economy/4-rdx-ied-bombs-planted-in-bse-tower-bombay-stock-exchange-gets-bomb-threat-email-2932030.html
NewsBusinessEconomy
BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE

'4 RDX IED Bombs Planted In BSE Tower': Bombay Stock Exchange Gets Bomb Threat Email

BSE Bomb Threat: A case has been registered against an unknown person in Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station under sections 351(1)(b), 353(2), 351(3), 351(4) of BNS, and further investigation has been initiated.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2025, 10:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'4 RDX IED Bombs Planted In BSE Tower': Bombay Stock Exchange Gets Bomb Threat Email

New Delhi: BSE Bomb Threat: The Bombay Stock Exchange received an email threatening to blow it up. The threatening email was received from an email ID named Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan. The email threatened that 4 RDX IED bombs have been placed in the tower building of the Bombay Stock Exchange and would explode at 3 pm. 

The police were immediately informed. The bomb squad team and police reached the spot. Nothing suspicious was found. 

A case has been registered against an unknown person in Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station under sections 351(1)(b), 353(2), 351(3), 351(4) of BNS, and further investigation has been initiated.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK