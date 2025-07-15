'4 RDX IED Bombs Planted In BSE Tower': Bombay Stock Exchange Gets Bomb Threat Email

New Delhi: BSE Bomb Threat: The Bombay Stock Exchange received an email threatening to blow it up. The threatening email was received from an email ID named Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan. The email threatened that 4 RDX IED bombs have been placed in the tower building of the Bombay Stock Exchange and would explode at 3 pm.

The police were immediately informed. The bomb squad team and police reached the spot. Nothing suspicious was found.

A case has been registered against an unknown person in Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station under sections 351(1)(b), 353(2), 351(3), 351(4) of BNS, and further investigation has been initiated.