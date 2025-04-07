Advertisement
42 Days Of Special Casual Leave For Central Government Employees Due To...

The government of India has provided a maximum of 42 days special casual leave to central government servants for donating their organ(s).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2025, 12:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The central government is granting its employees a maximum of 42 days of special casual leave for organ donation, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. Irrespective of the type of surgery to remove an organ of the donor, the duration of special casual leave will be a maximum of 42 days.

"The government of India has provided a maximum of 42 days special casual leave to central government servants for donating their organ(s)," Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

According to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry in 2023, when the provision was announced, the duration of special casual leave will be a maximum of 42 days, regardless of the type of surgery performed to remove an organ of the donor, as recommended by a government-registered medical practitioner/doctor.

According to the order, special casual leave shall normally be taken in one stretch starting from the day of hospital admission. However, if there is a requirement, the leave can be availed starting a maximum of one week before the surgery on the recommendation of government government-registered medical practitioner or doctor, the order further stated.

