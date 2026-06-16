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45% of Pakistan's population living in poverty amid governance crisis: Report

A report published in The Dawn said Pakistan's recurring economic crises are not solely the result of IMF programmes or economic policy failures but stem from a broader leadership deficit and weakening institutions.

Published: Jun 16, 2026, 06:46 PM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 06:46 PM IST
45% of Pakistan's population living in poverty amid governance crisis: Report
Image Credit: Credit: IANS

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