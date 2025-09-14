5 IPOs To Open, 11 Listings Ahead: Urban Company, Euro Pratik, VMS TMT In Spotlight

New Delhi: The coming week promises to be busy for IPO investors, with two mainboard issues and three SME offerings opening for subscription, alongside 11 listings lined up across exchanges.

Mainboard IPOs

Euro Pratik Sales IPO: Decorative wall panel maker to launch a Rs 451.31 crore OFS issue from September 16–18, priced at Rs 235–247. Minimum bid size: 60 shares (Rs 14,820). Allotment on September 19, listing on September 23 (BSE, NSE).

VMS TMT IPO: Gujarat-based steel bar producer to raise Rs 148.50 crore via fresh issue between September 17–19, with price band at Rs 94–99. Allotment on September 22, listing on September 24. Funds to go towards debt repayment and corporate purposes.

SME IPOs

TechDefence Labs: Cybersecurity firm’s Rs 38.99 crore fresh issue at Rs 183–193 per share. Open September 15–17, listing on NSE SME September 22.

Sampat Aluminium: Rs 30.53 crore fresh issue, price band Rs 114–120. Open September 17–19, listing on BSE SME September 24.

JD Cables: Hybrid issue worth Rs 95.99 crore at Rs 144–152, open September 18–22. Listing on BSE SME September 25.

Upcoming Stock Listings

A total of 11 companies will debut on the bourses next week:

September 15: Vashishtha Luxury Fashion

September 16: Nilachal Carbo Metalicks, Krupalu Metals, Taurian MPS, Karbonsteel Engineering

September 17: Shringar House of Mangalsutra, Urban Company, Dev Accelerator, Jay Ambe Supermarkets, Galaxy Medicare

September 18: Airfloa Rail Technology