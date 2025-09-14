5 IPOs To Open, 11 Listings Ahead: Urban Company, Euro Pratik, VMS TMT In Spotlight
Next week will be action‑heavy for IPO watchers with five new offers and as many as 11 stock market debuts lined up. On the mainboard, Euro Pratik Sales will launch a Rs 451.31 crore offer for sale from September 16–18, while VMS TMT opens its Rs 148.50 crore fresh issue on September 17. In the SME segment, TechDefence Labs, Sampat Aluminium, and JD Cables will open their subscription windows through the week.
Trending Photos
New Delhi: The coming week promises to be busy for IPO investors, with two mainboard issues and three SME offerings opening for subscription, alongside 11 listings lined up across exchanges.
Mainboard IPOs
Euro Pratik Sales IPO: Decorative wall panel maker to launch a Rs 451.31 crore OFS issue from September 16–18, priced at Rs 235–247. Minimum bid size: 60 shares (Rs 14,820). Allotment on September 19, listing on September 23 (BSE, NSE).
VMS TMT IPO: Gujarat-based steel bar producer to raise Rs 148.50 crore via fresh issue between September 17–19, with price band at Rs 94–99. Allotment on September 22, listing on September 24. Funds to go towards debt repayment and corporate purposes.
SME IPOs
TechDefence Labs: Cybersecurity firm’s Rs 38.99 crore fresh issue at Rs 183–193 per share. Open September 15–17, listing on NSE SME September 22.
Sampat Aluminium: Rs 30.53 crore fresh issue, price band Rs 114–120. Open September 17–19, listing on BSE SME September 24.
JD Cables: Hybrid issue worth Rs 95.99 crore at Rs 144–152, open September 18–22. Listing on BSE SME September 25.
Upcoming Stock Listings
A total of 11 companies will debut on the bourses next week:
September 15: Vashishtha Luxury Fashion
September 16: Nilachal Carbo Metalicks, Krupalu Metals, Taurian MPS, Karbonsteel Engineering
September 17: Shringar House of Mangalsutra, Urban Company, Dev Accelerator, Jay Ambe Supermarkets, Galaxy Medicare
September 18: Airfloa Rail Technology
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv