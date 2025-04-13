Mumbai: In a holiday-shortened trading week, the combined market valuation of five of the top-10 valued companies in India increased by Rs 84,559.01 crore. Hindustan Unilever emerged as the biggest winner, with its market valuation soaring by Rs 28,700.26 crore.

However, the broader market faced a decline during the week amid global uncertainty. The Sensex dropped by 207.43 points, or 0.27 per cent, while the Nifty fell by 75.9 points, or 0.33 per cent. Indian stock markets were closed on Thursday for Mahavir Jayanti, which further shortened the trading week. Among the top gainers, Hindustan Unilever saw the largest surge in its market valuation, which reached Rs 5,56,054.27 crore.

ITC’s market value grew by Rs 15,329.79 crore, reaching Rs 5,27,845.57 crore, while Bajaj Finance gained Rs 12,760.23 crore, with a market value of Rs 5,53,348.28 crore.

Bharti Airtel’s market valuation climbed by Rs 8,011.46 crore, bringing it to Rs 10,02,030.97 crore. On the other hand, some top companies saw a drop in their market valuations.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) experienced a decline of Rs 24,295.46 crore, bringing its market value down to Rs 11,69,474.43 crore. Infosys also faced a dip, with its valuation eroding by Rs 17,319.11 crore, resulting in a market cap of Rs 5,85,859.34 crore.

State Bank of India’s valuation dropped by Rs 12,271.36 crore, while ICICI Bank’s market cap fell by Rs 8,913.09 crore. HDFC Bank’s valuation also declined by Rs 7,958.31 crore.

Meanwhile, the combined market value of eight out of the top ten most-valued Indian companies rose by Rs 88,085.89 crore on the week ended March 30, which was driven by a strong performance in the domestic stock market. During the same week, the Sensex climbed by 509.41 points, or 0.66 per cent, which helped boost the overall market capitalisation of major companies.

During the full financial year 2024-25, both the Sensex and Nifty have posted gains. The Sensex rose by 5.11 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 5.34 per cent during the fiscal.