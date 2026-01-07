55% Consumers Ordering Via Food Aggregator Platforms Find Higher Prices On App: Report

New Delhi: 55 percent consumers who ordered through food aggregator platforms say food prices on app are higher than at restaurant, a survey report by online survey firm Localcircles has said.

LocalCircles survey revealed that three out of four households order food at least once a month using mobile apps. 29 percent out of 12,398 respondents revealed that they ordered for food delivery via apps like Swiggy, Zomato, etc at least once or twice a month, while another 29 percent availed the freedom of ordering food from outside three to five times.

16 percent used food delivery app to buy food of their choice 5-10 times a month but 1 percent used the service between 10-30 times or the whole month. On the other hand, 22 percent of the respondents indicated that they preferred to eat home cooked meals and never used the services of food aggregators. To sum up, 75 percent of respondents are users of food delivery service apps; 58 percent use it 1-5 times a month; 1 percent use it 10-30 times a month.

The LocalCircles study found that 3 in 4 consumers of food aggregator services find taxed, other charges levied along with higher list price of restaurant food (as compared to in person dining) as top pricing issues with such platforms.

LocalCircles survey question regarding customers' top issues with pricing of food aggregator/delivery services found three-fourth of the app-users are unhappy with either higher listed prices and taxes or both

Only 26 percent respondents had no such complaint or did not want to share it. Out of those with complaints, 9 percent stated that “taxes and other charges and delivery charges are too high”.

10 percent said the “menu prices on the food aggregator apps are higher than those at the restaurant while 55 percent had issues on both the fronts. To sum up, 3 in 4 consumers of food aggregator services find taxed, other charges levied along with higher list price of restaurant food (as compared to in person dining) as top pricing issues with such platforms, LocalCircles reported.