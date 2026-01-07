Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3004092https://zeenews.india.com/economy/55-consumers-ordering-via-food-aggregator-platforms-find-higher-prices-on-app-report-3004092.html
NewsBusinessEconomy55% Consumers Ordering Via Food Aggregator Platforms Find Higher Prices On App: Report
LOCALCIRCLES

55% Consumers Ordering Via Food Aggregator Platforms Find Higher Prices On App: Report

LocalCircles survey revealed that three out of four households order food at least once a month using mobile apps. 

 

Written By Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Jan 07, 2026, 12:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

55% Consumers Ordering Via Food Aggregator Platforms Find Higher Prices On App: Report

New Delhi: 55 percent consumers who ordered through food aggregator platforms say food prices on app are higher than at restaurant, a survey report by online survey firm Localcircles has said. 

LocalCircles survey revealed that three out of four households order food at least once a month using mobile apps. 29 percent out of 12,398 respondents revealed that they ordered for food delivery via apps like Swiggy, Zomato, etc at least once or twice a month, while another 29 percent availed the freedom of ordering food from outside three to five times.

16 percent used food delivery app to buy food of their choice 5-10 times a month but 1 percent used the service between 10-30 times or the whole month. On the other hand, 22 percent of the respondents indicated that they preferred to eat home cooked meals and never used the services of food aggregators. To sum up, 75 percent of respondents are users of food delivery service apps; 58 percent use it 1-5 times a month; 1 percent use it 10-30 times a month.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The LocalCircles study found that 3 in 4 consumers of food aggregator services find taxed, other charges levied along with higher list price of restaurant food (as compared to in person dining) as top pricing issues with such platforms.

LocalCircles survey question regarding customers' top issues with pricing of food aggregator/delivery services found three-fourth of the app-users are unhappy with either higher listed prices and taxes or both

Only 26 percent respondents had no such complaint or did not want to share it. Out of those with complaints, 9 percent stated that “taxes and other charges and delivery charges are too high”.

10 percent said the “menu prices on the food aggregator apps are higher than those at the restaurant while 55 percent had issues on both the fronts. To sum up, 3 in 4 consumers of food aggregator services find taxed, other charges levied along with higher list price of restaurant food (as compared to in person dining) as top pricing issues with such platforms, LocalCircles reported.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Reema Sharma

Business Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

women baggy jeans
4 Relaxed, High-Rise & Baggy Jeans for Women
Karnataka BJP
BJP Woman Worker Alleges Police Stripped Her In Hubballi Clash; Cops Deny
BSEB Class 10 Admit Card 2026
BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2026 OUT At exam.biharboardonline.org
Venezuela crisis 2026
India-Venezuela Has Strong Ties, Concerned About Situation There: Jaishankar
Philippines earthquake
Earthquake: Powerful 6.7-Magnitude Quake Jolts Off Philippines’ Mindanao Coast
Iran
Iran Protests Turn Deadly Amid Economic Fury; 27 Killed
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result Today
Nagaland Dear Indus 1 PM Lottery Result Today 07-01-2026 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
flight delays Delhi
Flight Cancellations Today: Air India, IndiGo Issue Advisories For Passengers
MCD Demolition
5 Cops Injured In Stone-Pelting During Demolition Near Delhi Mosque; 10 Held
capture of Nicolas Maduro
Can Maduro Dodge Charges With POW Claim? What International Law Says