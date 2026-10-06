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57th GST Council meeting rescheduled to October 8

The meeting -- to be chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and comprising representatives from the Centre and states -- is expected to discuss a series of process reforms aimed at making GST compliance easier for businesses and taxpayers.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 12:14 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 12:14 PM IST
57th GST Council meeting rescheduled to October 8

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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