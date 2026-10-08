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57th GST Council meeting to be held in Delhi today

The meeting was rescheduled to Thursday from Wednesday due to unavoidable circumstances, the GST Council Secretariat said in an office memorandum. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 08, 2026, 08:32 AM IST|Updated: Oct 08, 2026, 08:32 AM IST
57th GST Council meeting to be held in Delhi today

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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