7 Of The Top-10 Firms Add Rs 1.28 Lakh Crore In Market Value Amid Equity Gains

Most of the heavyweights logged in healthy gains in their market capitalisation, even as three major firms saw an erosion in value. The weekly performance reflected strong investor interest in index majors, particularly in sectors such as energy, banking, IT and FMCG.

|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2025, 04:13 PM IST|Source: IANS
7 Of The Top-10 Firms Add Rs 1.28 Lakh Crore In Market Value Amid Equity GainsImage credit: IANS

New Delhi: The combined market valuation of seven of India’s top-10 most valued companies rose sharply by over Rs 1.28 lakh crore last week, supported by an overall positive trend in domestic equities. The broader market sentiment remained upbeat as the BSE benchmark (Sensex) gained 669.14 points, or 0.79 per cent, during the week. While the Nifty50 jumped 0.61 per cent during the period.

Most of the heavyweights logged in healthy gains in their market capitalisation, even as three major firms saw an erosion in value. The weekly performance reflected strong investor interest in index majors, particularly in sectors such as energy, banking, IT and FMCG.

Among the gainers, Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel witnessed a good surge in their valuation. Bharti Airtel's valuation jumped by Rs 36,579.01 crore to Rs 12,33,279.85 crore. Meanwhile, Infosys added Rs 17,490.03 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 6,41,688.83 crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) also logged robust gains of Rs 16,299.49 crore, pushing its valuation to Rs 11,39,715.66 crore.

The banking majors also chimed in with gains. HDFC Bank rose by Rs 14,608.22 crore to Rs 15,35,132.56 crore, while State Bank of India went up by Rs 4,846.08 crore to Rs 8,97,769.87 crore. In the FMCG pack, Hindustan Unilever's market capitalisation jumped by Rs 1,785.69 crore to Rs 5,71,972.75 crore.

Not all frontline companies, however, shared the momentum. Bajaj Finance was the biggest loser, as its valuation tumbled Rs 8,244.79 crore to Rs 6,25,328.59 crore. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) lost Rs 4,522.38 crore to slip to Rs 5,70,578.04 crore, and ICICI Bank witnessed a marginal erosion of Rs 1,248.08 crore to take its market capitalisation to Rs 9,79,126.35 crore.

In the overall rankings, Reliance Industries stood as the most valued domestic company, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and LIC.

