72 Per Cent Indian Professionals Willing To Take Loan To Upskill: Study

Mumbai: About 72 per cent of Indian working professionals are willing to take loans to upskill themselves via edtech platforms, according to a report on Monday. The report by Fintech company Fibe unveils an expanding and promising trend for upskilling and cross-skilling among Indian working professionals.

It showed that 47 per cent of working professionals prefer to enhance their skill sets in their current domain or cross-skill in a different domain while another 25 per cent want to upskill in domains not linked to their current professional area.

Interestingly, 73 per cent of the professionals also showed an inclination towards taking online courses. The report further indicated a growing appetite for technical and marketing-oriented courses with data science, digital marketing, and investment banking courses being the top selection.

However, working professionals face significant challenges in their upskilling/ reskilling journey. While 30 per cent of respondents said that lack of time comes in the way of their aspirations to pursue a course, 69 per cent of respondents cited budget constraints as a challenge.

“Over the last few years, we have seen a remarkable shift among working professionals, driven by the aspiration for a better future. The growing demand for upskilling and taking a leap in the career presents an unparalleled opportunity for edtechs as well as fintechs which are providing accessible and affordable financial solutions,” said Fibe Cofounder & CEO, Akshay Mehrotra.

While 52 per cent of tech professionals showed an interest in AI and data science, 40 per cent of each HR professionals showed an interest in soft skills and communications. Another 40 per cent of sales and marketing professionals showed an interest in digital marketing. Nearly 30 per cent of finance professionals showed an interest in investment banking.