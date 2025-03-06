8 MOUs Worth Over Rs 1.04 Lakh Crore Signed At Semiconductor Conference In Gujarat

New Delhi: The Gujarat Semiconnect Conference, held at Mahatma Mandir, in Gandhinagar saw the signing of eight major Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. These agreements, collectively worth more than Rs 1.04 lakh crore, aim to bolster semiconductor and electronics manufacturing in Gujarat, generating thousands of jobs.

The three-day event features more than 1,500 delegates and 250 exhibitors, positioning Gujarat as a key player in India's semiconductor sector. Among the key agreements, JABIL INDIA signed an MoU to establish a Silicon Photonics Manufacturing Unit in Gujarat, investing Rs 1,000 crore. This unit will manufacture photonics transceivers vital for AI, telecom, Internet of Things (IOT), and smart infrastructure, generating nearly 1,500 new jobs.

Additionally, India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and Tata Electronics (TEPL) signed a Financial Support Agreement (FSA) for the development of a semiconductor fab unit at Dholera with a staggering investment of Rs 91,526 crore, backed by financial assistance from the Central government.

In another major step towards skill development, Tata Electronics entered into an MoU with IIT Gandhinagar to enhance training in the semiconductor sector. A tripartite agreement was also signed between Tata Electronics, Taiwanese company PSMC, and Himax Technologies for semiconductor chip production in Dholera.

Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology (TSMT) signed an MoU to establish an Electronics Manufacturing Service (EMS) unit in Gujarat with an investment exceeding Rs 500 crore, promising around 1,000 job opportunities. Micron Technology, based in Sanand, entered into an agreement to contribute towards environmental, health, and safety initiatives, along with STEM education and workforce development in the surrounding rural areas.

NextGen announced an ambitious Rs 10,000 crore investment to establish a compound semiconductor fab and optoelectronics facility in Gujarat, with technical support from Hitachi and Solidlight.

Additionally, CANS secured a significant partnership with Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS), a leading US-based semiconductor chip designer and global supplier, for multi-year semiconductor chip products, including POWER MOSFETs, IGBTs, and IPMs.

The conference also marked the release of the semiconductor supply chain compendium, the launch of the "Semiconductor Manufacturing Supply Chain" report by the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), and the introduction of the "Vision to Reality" -- a 'Make in India' product initiative.

The foundation stone for Keynes Technology's semiconductor unit in Sanand was also laid, with pilot manufacturing set to commence in June 2025 and full-scale production by January 2026. Addressing the event, Chief Minister Patel highlighted Gujarat's proactive approach in developing a robust electronics manufacturing ecosystem.

He emphasised the state's dedicated Semiconductor Policy of 2022 and the ongoing development of Dholera as India's first greenfield smart city with plug-and-play facilities. CM Patel further detailed the recently announced Global Capability Centre Policy aimed at fostering advancements in AI, machine learning, and analytics, reinforcing Gujarat's role as a leader in high-tech manufacturing.

Netherlands Ambassador to India, Marisa Gerhards, underscored the semiconductor sector's pivotal role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047. The Chief Minister expressed optimism about Indo-Dutch collaboration in semiconductor technology, emphasising that Gujarat's contributions to this sector will be instrumental in shaping India's technological landscape.

Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi reaffirmed Gujarat's status as a national manufacturing hub, attributing it to the state's robust financial management, world-class infrastructure, and investor-friendly policies.

He noted that Dholera Semicon City and Sanand GIDC are evolving as key semiconductor packaging hubs, supported by strategic infrastructure projects such as uninterrupted power and water supply, expressway connectivity, a new railway station, and the upcoming Dholera Greenfield Airport, which is set to be operational by July 2025.