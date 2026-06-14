Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Business
  • /Economy
  • /8 of India's top-10 valued firms add Rs 1.90 trillion in market value last week

8 of India's top-10 valued firms add Rs 1.90 trillion in market value last week

The positive momentum came as benchmark indices posted solid gains during the week. The Sensex climbed 1,284.61 points, or 1.73 per cent, while the Nifty advanced 256.2 points, or 1 per cent.

Published: Jun 14, 2026, 01:28 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 01:29 PM IST
8 of India's top-10 valued firms add Rs 1.90 trillion in market value last week
Image Credit: Credit: IANS

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Woman murdered by partner in Bengaluru over suspicion of friendship with man
Bengaluru Crime News2 min ago
2
CUET UG result 20263 min ago
3
HDFC Bank4 min ago
4
Imran Khan9 min ago
5
Himanta Biswa Sarma14 min ago